Dr. Mark Checcone, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Checcone, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from The Ohio State University College of Medicine and Public Health and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital and Lakewood Ranch Medical Center.
Locations
RejuveFace-Sarasota1958 Prospect St, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 404-5438
RejuveFace-Bradenton5105 Manatee Ave W Ste 19, Bradenton, FL 34209 Directions (941) 404-5438
Vincent G Stenger MD4901 Clark Rd, Sarasota, FL 34233 Directions (941) 404-5438
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital
- Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had a full facelift 4 years ago. Dr. Checcone was a wonderful professional who took good care of me and took years off my appearance. His staff is very helpful and friendly and professional as well. Now at 72 years old, people still believe that I am 20 years younger than I am! Well, that’s flattering even if a little exaggerated...but I sure don’t look 72! It’s your face and your life! Go for it! You will be very happy. Jason. Sarasota Florida
About Dr. Mark Checcone, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Facial Plastic Surgery (Uic Medical Center)
- University of Miami / Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Surgery Internship
- The Ohio State University College of Medicine and Public Health
- Harvard Extension School
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Checcone has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Checcone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Checcone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Checcone.
