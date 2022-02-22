See All Plastic Surgeons in Sarasota, FL
Dr. Mark Checcone, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Mark Checcone, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (35)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Mark Checcone, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from The Ohio State University College of Medicine and Public Health and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital and Lakewood Ranch Medical Center.

Dr. Checcone works at Holly L Barbour MD PA in Sarasota, FL with other offices in Bradenton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Deformities of Auricle or Pinna along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    RejuveFace-Sarasota
    1958 Prospect St, Sarasota, FL 34239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 404-5438
  2. 2
    RejuveFace-Bradenton
    5105 Manatee Ave W Ste 19, Bradenton, FL 34209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 404-5438
  3. 3
    Vincent G Stenger MD
    4901 Clark Rd, Sarasota, FL 34233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 404-5438

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Blake Hospital
  • Lakewood Ranch Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Skin Cancer
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Skin Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Pollen Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Breathing Disorders Chevron Icon
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Cancer Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Lesions Chevron Icon
Face Skin Lesions Chevron Icon
Facial Laceration Chevron Icon
Facial Palsy Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Nose Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Labored Breathing Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Nasal Allergies Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Packing for Epitaxis Chevron Icon
Nasal Papillomas Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septal Perforation Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nose Cancer Chevron Icon
Nose Disorders Chevron Icon
Nose Injuries Chevron Icon
Nose Polyposis, Familial Chevron Icon
Obstructive Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Perennial Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Perennial Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rhinitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rhinitis
Rhinophyma Chevron Icon
Runny Nose Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinus Polyp Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Snoring
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Treatment for Nose Bleeds Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Checcone?

    Feb 22, 2022
    I had a full facelift 4 years ago. Dr. Checcone was a wonderful professional who took good care of me and took years off my appearance. His staff is very helpful and friendly and professional as well. Now at 72 years old, people still believe that I am 20 years younger than I am! Well, that’s flattering even if a little exaggerated...but I sure don’t look 72! It’s your face and your life! Go for it! You will be very happy. Jason. Sarasota Florida
    Jason — Feb 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mark Checcone, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mark Checcone, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Checcone to family and friends

    Dr. Checcone's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Checcone

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mark Checcone, MD.

    About Dr. Mark Checcone, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548463839
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Facial Plastic Surgery (Uic Medical Center)
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Miami / Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Surgery Internship
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • The Ohio State University College of Medicine and Public Health
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Harvard Extension School
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Checcone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Checcone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Checcone has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Checcone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Checcone has seen patients for Deformities of Auricle or Pinna, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Checcone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Checcone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Checcone.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Checcone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Checcone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mark Checcone, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.