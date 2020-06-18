Overview

Dr. Mark Chazen, MD is an Urology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Bertrand Chaffee Hospital, Buffalo General Medical Center, ECMC Health Campus, Sisters Of Charity Hospital and UPMC Chautauqua.



Dr. Chazen works at Western New York Urology Associates in Buffalo, NY with other offices in Springville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.