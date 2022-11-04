Dr. Mark Chaplick, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chaplick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Chaplick, DO
Overview
Dr. Mark Chaplick, DO is a Registered Nurse in Lees Summit, MO. They graduated from Univ of Osteopathic Med and Health and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health and Lee's Summit Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Pain Management Associates200 NE Missouri Rd Ste 103, Lees Summit, MO 64086 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chaplick is professional and a good practitioner but also someone who listens and is a partner with you in your healthcare
About Dr. Mark Chaplick, DO
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Western Reserve Care System
- Western Reserve Care System
- Univ of Osteopathic Med and Health
Hospital Affiliations
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
- Lee's Summit Medical Center
Dr. Chaplick has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chaplick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaplick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaplick.
