Dr. Mark Channer, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Channer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Missoula, MT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll of WI and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.
Locations
Missoula Bone & Joint LLC2360 Mullan Rd Ste C, Missoula, MT 59808 Directions (406) 721-4436Monday8:30am - 7:00pmTuesday8:30am - 7:00pmWednesday8:30am - 7:00pmThursday8:30am - 7:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Channer is the absolute best! His nurse Judy was also great! He performed an Anterior Bilateral Total Hip Surgery on me and EVERYONE who knows me couldn’t believe how my post surgery pain, recovery and ALL progress seemed effortless! I hit my 14 month since surgery and I am sooo happy!,
About Dr. Mark Channer, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1649259441
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Med Center
- Ft Wayne Ortho Surgery Program
- St Joseph Hosp
- Med Coll of WI
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Channer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Channer accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Channer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Channer has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Channer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Channer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Channer.
