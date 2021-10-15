Overview

Dr. Mark Channer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Missoula, MT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll of WI and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.



Dr. Channer works at Missoula Bone & Joint in Missoula, MT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.