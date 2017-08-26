See All Cardiologists in Kingsport, TN
Dr. Mark Chang, MD

Cardiology
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mark Chang, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kingsport, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Holston Valley Medical Center, Johnson City Medical Center and Johnston Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Chang works at Balladhealth CVA Heart Institute in Kingsport, TN with other offices in Greeneville, TN and Johnson City, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Balladhealth CVA Heart Institute
    2050 MEADOWVIEW PKWY, Kingsport, TN 37660 (423) 230-5000
    Medical Group of Greenville Incthe
    1410 Tusculum Blvd, Greeneville, TN 37745 (423) 638-2270
    Wellmont Cardiology Services
    2428 Knob Creek Rd Ste 201, Johnson City, TN 37604 (423) 230-5000

Hospital Affiliations
  • Holston Valley Medical Center
  • Johnson City Medical Center
  • Johnston Memorial Hospital

Heart Disease
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Nuclear Stress Testing
Heart Disease
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Nuclear Stress Testing

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Aug 26, 2017
    Extremely capable, caring and pleasant...I wouldn't trade him for any cardiologist there is.
    Baker Fraley in Johnson City, Tn — Aug 26, 2017
    About Dr. Mark Chang, MD

    • Cardiology
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Chicago
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

