Dr. Mark Chalem, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mark Chalem, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University.
David Bot. MD201 W North River Dr Ste 520, Spokane, WA 99201 Directions (509) 381-5196
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Chalem is a great shrink, Knows many novel ways to help with meds, and is a thoughtful and sympathetic listener.
About Dr. Mark Chalem, MD
- Psychiatry
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1083830848
Education & Certifications
- University Ia
- The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University
- Psychiatry
Dr. Chalem has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chalem accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chalem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chalem has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), ADHD and-or ADD and Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chalem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Chalem. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chalem.
