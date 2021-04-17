See All Psychiatrists in Spokane, WA
Dr. Mark Chalem, MD

Psychiatry
4 (30)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mark Chalem, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University.

Dr. Chalem works at Psychiatric Clinic Of Spokane in Spokane, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), ADHD and-or ADD and Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    David Bot. MD
    201 W North River Dr Ste 520, Spokane, WA 99201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 381-5196

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
ADHD and-or ADD
Bipolar Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
ADHD and-or ADD
Bipolar Disorder
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Binge Eating Disorder
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Eating Disorders
Major Depressive Disorder
Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychosis
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS)
Anorexia
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
Psychiatric Diseases
Schizophrenia
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Choice Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Apr 17, 2021
    Dr Chalem is a great shrink, Knows many novel ways to help with meds, and is a thoughtful and sympathetic listener.
    About Dr. Mark Chalem, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 47 years of experience
    • English
    • 1083830848
    Education & Certifications

    • University Ia
    • The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Chalem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chalem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chalem has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chalem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chalem works at Psychiatric Clinic Of Spokane in Spokane, WA. View the full address on Dr. Chalem’s profile.

    Dr. Chalem has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), ADHD and-or ADD and Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chalem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Chalem. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chalem.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chalem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chalem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

