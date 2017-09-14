Overview

Dr. Mark Cepela, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital.



Dr. Cepela works at Midwest Eye Center in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Crestview Hills, KY and Springdale, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Ectropion of Eyelid, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Blocked Tear Duct along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.