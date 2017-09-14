See All Ophthalmologists in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. Mark Cepela, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mark Cepela, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital.

Dr. Cepela works at Midwest Eye Center in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Crestview Hills, KY and Springdale, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Ectropion of Eyelid, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Blocked Tear Duct along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Clifton-Reading Road
    2055 Reading Rd Ste 330, Cincinnati, OH 45202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 381-1900
  2. 2
    Tristate Centers for Sight Inc.
    6909 Good Samaritan Dr Ste B, Cincinnati, OH 45247 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 389-9911
  3. 3
    Tristate Centers for Sight Inc.
    2865 Chancellor Dr Ste 210, Crestview Hills, KY 41017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 331-6616
  4. 4
    Springdale
    12124 Sheraton Ln, Springdale, OH 45246 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 671-5500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital
  • St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ectropion of Eyelid
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Blocked Tear Duct
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Essential Blepharospasm Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharochalasis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Chronic Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Orbital Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 14, 2017
    I had blepharoplasty surgery on my lower lids to remove bags. So far so good. It has been almost 4 weeks. I am gradually seeing a difference. I am a women of color and didn't see too many photos of women that look like me. I think in about 3 months it will look perfect. I highly recommend Dr Cepella. You will see my photos soon.
    Marilyn Robinson in Cincinnati ohio — Sep 14, 2017
    About Dr. Mark Cepela, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730181009
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Indiana University/Methodist Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Johns Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Michigan Medical School
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Cepela, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cepela is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cepela has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cepela has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cepela has seen patients for Ectropion of Eyelid, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Blocked Tear Duct, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cepela on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Cepela. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cepela.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cepela, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cepela appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

