Dr. Mark Cepela, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mark Cepela, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital.
Dr. Cepela works at
Clifton-Reading Road2055 Reading Rd Ste 330, Cincinnati, OH 45202 Directions (513) 381-1900
Tristate Centers for Sight Inc.6909 Good Samaritan Dr Ste B, Cincinnati, OH 45247 Directions (513) 389-9911
Tristate Centers for Sight Inc.2865 Chancellor Dr Ste 210, Crestview Hills, KY 41017 Directions (859) 331-6616
Springdale12124 Sheraton Ln, Springdale, OH 45246 Directions (513) 671-5500
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
I had blepharoplasty surgery on my lower lids to remove bags. So far so good. It has been almost 4 weeks. I am gradually seeing a difference. I am a women of color and didn't see too many photos of women that look like me. I think in about 3 months it will look perfect. I highly recommend Dr Cepella. You will see my photos soon.
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1730181009
- Indiana University/Methodist Hospital
- WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
- St Johns Hosp
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Ophthalmology
