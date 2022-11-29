See All Gastroenterologists in Monongahela, PA
Dr. Mark Cedar, MD

Gastroenterology
4 (42)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mark Cedar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Monongahela, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicin--Erie and is affiliated with Saint Clair Hospital.

Dr. Cedar works at Assocaites in Medical Rehabilitation, PLLC in Monongahela, PA with other offices in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Monongahela Valley Hospital Inc.
    1163 Country Club Rd, Monongahela, PA 15063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 565-5164
  2. 2
    Spartan Health Surgicenter
    100 Stoops Dr, Monongahela, PA 15063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 565-5164
  3. 3
    South Hills Diag and Treatment Ctr Lp
    2589 Boyce Plaza Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15241 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 838-0400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Clair Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastritis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Abdominal Pain
Gastritis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Abdominal Pain

Gastritis Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Common Bile Duct Stone Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoid Banding Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Interstim® Sacral Nerve Stimulator Chevron Icon
Intestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Wilson's Disease Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Nov 29, 2022
    First of all, Dr Cedar’s staff is very nice and go out of their way to make you feel comfortable. Second, he is very friendly and excellent at communicating with his patients. I have had many appointments with Dr Cedar and procedures, both Upper Endoscopy and Colonoscopies, and he has always done an excellent job and is great at explaining the diagnosis and treatment plan. I will never see anyone else for my GI care.
    — Nov 29, 2022
    About Dr. Mark Cedar, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1629053053
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Western Pennsylvania Hospital
    Residency
    • The Mercy Hosp of Pittsburgh
    Internship
    • St Francis Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicin--Erie
    Undergraduate School
    • Grove City College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Cedar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cedar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cedar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cedar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cedar has seen patients for Gastritis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cedar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Cedar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cedar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cedar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cedar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

