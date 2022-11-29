Dr. Mark Cedar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cedar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Cedar, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Cedar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Monongahela, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicin--Erie and is affiliated with Saint Clair Hospital.
Locations
1
Monongahela Valley Hospital Inc.1163 Country Club Rd, Monongahela, PA 15063 Directions (724) 565-5164
2
Spartan Health Surgicenter100 Stoops Dr, Monongahela, PA 15063 Directions (724) 565-5164
3
South Hills Diag and Treatment Ctr Lp2589 Boyce Plaza Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15241 Directions (412) 838-0400
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Clair Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
First of all, Dr Cedar’s staff is very nice and go out of their way to make you feel comfortable. Second, he is very friendly and excellent at communicating with his patients. I have had many appointments with Dr Cedar and procedures, both Upper Endoscopy and Colonoscopies, and he has always done an excellent job and is great at explaining the diagnosis and treatment plan. I will never see anyone else for my GI care.
About Dr. Mark Cedar, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1629053053
Education & Certifications
- Western Pennsylvania Hospital
- The Mercy Hosp of Pittsburgh
- St Francis Med Ctr
- Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicin--Erie
- Grove City College
Dr. Cedar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cedar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cedar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cedar has seen patients for Gastritis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cedar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Cedar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cedar.
