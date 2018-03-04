See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Buffalo, NY
Dr. Mark Cavaretta, MD

Bariatric Surgery
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Mark Cavaretta, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. 

Dr. Cavaretta works at Trinity Bariatric & General Surgery in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Trinity Bariatric & General Surgery
    2625 Harlem Rd Ste 240, Buffalo, NY 14225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 893-0333
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Saint Mary's Hospital And Health Center
  • Sisters Of Charity Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Abdominal Pain
Hiatal Hernia
Obesity
Abdominal Pain
Hiatal Hernia

Treatment frequency



Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Adhesions Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • Independent Health
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Universal Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 04, 2018
    This is a wonderful doctor who changed my life. And made me more confident that l was never before. Thank you so much.
    Salvatore giaccotto in Tonawanda ny — Mar 04, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mark Cavaretta, MD
    About Dr. Mark Cavaretta, MD

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1942400643
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Cavaretta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cavaretta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cavaretta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cavaretta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cavaretta works at Trinity Bariatric & General Surgery in Buffalo, NY. View the full address on Dr. Cavaretta’s profile.

    Dr. Cavaretta has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cavaretta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Cavaretta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cavaretta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cavaretta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cavaretta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

