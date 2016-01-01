Overview

Dr. Mark Cassidy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.



Dr. Cassidy works at Tulane Doctor's Heart & Vascular - Metairie in Metairie, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.