Overview

Dr. Mark Casillas, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with University of Tennessee Medical Center.



Dr. Casillas works at University Colon and Rectal Surgery in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Anal or Rectal Pain and Anorectal Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.