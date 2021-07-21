See All Family Doctors in Middletown, DE
Dr. Mark Case, MD

Family Medicine
4 (74)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mark Case, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Middletown, DE. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus and Christiana Hospital.

Dr. Case works at Brandywine Urology Consultants in Middletown, DE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Case Family Practice & Sports Medicine
    272 Carter Dr Ste 200, Middletown, DE 19709 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 449-1710
  2. 2
    Christiana Care Occupational Health Services
    124 Sleepy Hollow Dr Ste 200, Middletown, DE 19709 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 449-1710

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus
  • Christiana Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Hypertension
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Hypertension

Headache
  View other providers who treat Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Hypertension
Abdominal Pain
Achilles Tendinitis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergies
Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bunion
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Bursitis
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Care Management
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Coccygeal Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Diabetes
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Emphysema
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Fever
  View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Folic Acid Deficiency
Foot Sprain
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
  View other providers who treat Hernia
High Cholesterol
Hydrocele
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Infectious Diseases
Injuries
  View other providers who treat Injuries
Insomnia
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Mastodynia
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menopause
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Polyuria
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Proteinuria
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
  View other providers who treat Rash
Rickets
  View other providers who treat Rickets
Rosacea
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Runner's Knee
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Skin Screenings
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stitches
  View other providers who treat Stitches
Suture Soft Tissue Wound
Tension Headache
Thyroid Goiter
Tinnitus
  View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Torticollis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
  View other providers who treat Tremor
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
VAP Lipid Testing
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
    • Admar
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Applied Risk Management Solutions
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Concentra
    • Connecticomp
    • CopperPoint Mutual
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delphi
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • GENERAL
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • HFN
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Medicare
    • MedRisk
    • MultiPlan
    • One Call Care Management
    • Reviewco
    • Sedgwick Claims Management Services
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Virginia Health Network
    • Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 74 ratings
    Patient Ratings (74)
    5 Star
    (56)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Jul 21, 2021
    I have been a patient of Dr Case for about 16 or 17 years. He is caring, compassionate and most especially knowledgeable. He has always makes time to answer my 15 million questions and talks to me about options that I have. I have never considered going to another doctor. The current staff has been with him for quite a while. Monica always answers the phone and is pleasant and helpful. She always has a smile when I come in the office.
    Salena Stokley — Jul 21, 2021
    About Dr. Mark Case, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1730137019
    Education & Certifications

    • Primary Care Sports Medicine Fellowship, Christiana Care Health Systems
    • Christiana Hlth Care Systems
    • William Beaumont Army Medical Center
    • JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
    • Yale University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Case, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Case is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Case has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Case accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Case has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Case works at Brandywine Urology Consultants in Middletown, DE. View the full address on Dr. Case’s profile.

    74 patients have reviewed Dr. Case. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Case.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Case, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Case appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

