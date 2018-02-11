Overview

Dr. Mark Carlson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest University and is affiliated with OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center.



Dr. Carlson works at Carlson Orthopedic Clinic in Rockford, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.