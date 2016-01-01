See All Dermatologists in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
Dr. Mark Cappel, MD

Dermatology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Dr. Mark Cappel, MD is a Dermatologist in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatopathology. They graduated from Penn State U, Hershey College of Medicine.

Dr. Cappel works at DERMAGNIFY in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermagnify
    100 Executive Way Ste 114, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 842-3632
    Monday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 2:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Hives
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Skin Cancer
Hives
Basal Cell Carcinoma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Infundibulocystic Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Laser Nail Treatment Chevron Icon
Nodular Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Noduloulcerative Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pigmented Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Sebaceous Gland Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Adnexal Tumor Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Blemishes Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases, Vesiculobullous Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases, Viral Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Manifestations of Systemic Disease Chevron Icon
Superficial Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Mark Cappel, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780668657
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Dermatopathology
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Mayo Clinic (Dermatology)
    Residency
    Internship
    • Internal Medicine, Medical College Of Wisconsin
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Penn State U, Hershey College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Wisconsin - Madison
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatopathology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Cappel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cappel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cappel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cappel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cappel works at DERMAGNIFY in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Cappel’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Cappel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cappel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cappel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cappel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.