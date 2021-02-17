Overview

Dr. Mark Capener, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with Mountain View Hospital.



Dr. Capener works at Alpine Ear Nose & Throat in Idaho Falls, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.