Dr. Mark Capener, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Capener, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with Mountain View Hospital.
Dr. Capener works at
Locations
Alpine Ear Nose & Throat2325 Coronado St Ste B, Idaho Falls, ID 83404 Directions (208) 524-7244
Alpine Ear Nose & Throat2065 E 17th St Ste B, Idaho Falls, ID 83404 Directions (208) 524-7244
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
40 years of experience very knowledgeable and handles the situation expediently. I give him 5 stars
About Dr. Mark Capener, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1750489100
Education & Certifications
- Suny Buffalo Grad Med Dent
- University of Mississippi
- Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads
- Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College of Virginia School of Dentistry
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
