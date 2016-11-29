Overview

Dr. Mark Canty, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Canty works at Lakeside Health and Wellness Suites in Reno, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.