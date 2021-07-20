See All Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Doctors in Mishawaka, IN
Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
4 (20)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mark Cantieri, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Mishawaka, IN. They completed their fellowship with Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine

Dr. Cantieri works at Corrective Care PC in Mishawaka, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mishawaka Office
    3555 Park Pl W Ste 200, Mishawaka, IN 46545 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (574) 247-7000

  • Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center

Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Ozone Therapy Chevron Icon
Prolotherapy Injections Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jul 20, 2021
    Have seen Dr Cantieri for 20+ years for a variety of issues. He is absolutely tremendous as a diagnostician and in fact, wrote the textbook for prolotheraapy.
    — Jul 20, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mark Cantieri, DO

    • Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
    • English
    • 1851395487
    Fellowship
    • Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Des Moines General Hospital
    • Family Practice/OMT and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Cantieri, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cantieri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cantieri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cantieri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cantieri works at Corrective Care PC in Mishawaka, IN. View the full address on Dr. Cantieri’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Cantieri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cantieri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cantieri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cantieri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

