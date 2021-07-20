Dr. Mark Cantieri, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cantieri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Cantieri, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Cantieri, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Mishawaka, IN. They completed their fellowship with Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Locations
Mishawaka Office3555 Park Pl W Ste 200, Mishawaka, IN 46545 Directions (574) 247-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Have seen Dr Cantieri for 20+ years for a variety of issues. He is absolutely tremendous as a diagnostician and in fact, wrote the textbook for prolotheraapy.
About Dr. Mark Cantieri, DO
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
- English
- 1851395487
Education & Certifications
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Des Moines General Hospital
- Family Practice/OMT and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine
