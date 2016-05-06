Overview

Dr. Mark Canales, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center, Methodist Heart Hospital and Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Canales works at Arrhythmia Associates of South Texas in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.