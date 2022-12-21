Dr. Mark Campbell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Campbell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Campbell, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Campbell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sun City West, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center and Wickenburg Community Hospital.
Locations
Mark Campbell, MD14520 W Granite Valley Dr # 210, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Directions (866) 974-2673
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
- Wickenburg Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
No waiting, called for X-rays, then taken to room to wait for doctor. Dr Campbell was called away for an emergency. The doctor taking his place was very nice and cared how I was doing. Showed me my X-rays and explained that everything looked great.
About Dr. Mark Campbell, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1619918745
Education & Certifications
- Institute for Bone and Joint Disorders
- Mayo Clinic
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- University of Oregon
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Campbell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Campbell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Campbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Campbell has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Campbell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
149 patients have reviewed Dr. Campbell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campbell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Campbell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Campbell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.