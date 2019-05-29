Dr. Mark Campbell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Campbell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Campbell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Campbell, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Altoona, PA.
Dr. Campbell works at
Locations
1
Altoona Endocrine Services LLC615 Howard Ave Ste 106, Altoona, PA 16601 Directions (814) 949-2950
2
Gary A. Raymond Dpm PC195 Memorial Dr Ste 6, Everett, PA 15537 Directions (814) 949-2950
Hospital Affiliations
- Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital
- Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center
- Conemaugh Nason Medical Center
- Upmc Altoona
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
He's a great Dr takes his time and listens. He is alittle odd but he knows his stuff. If you have a long wait its because he is taking his time helping someone
About Dr. Mark Campbell, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1306841952
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Campbell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Campbell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Campbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Campbell has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Campbell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Campbell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campbell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Campbell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Campbell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.