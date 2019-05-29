Overview

Dr. Mark Campbell, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Altoona, PA.



Dr. Campbell works at Altoona Endocrine Services LLC in Altoona, PA with other offices in Everett, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.