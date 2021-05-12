Dr. Mark Campbell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Campbell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Campbell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Campbell, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oxford, MS. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with University of Mississippi Medical Center - Grenada.
Dr. Campbell works at
Locations
-
1
The Strong Heart Clinic DBA2209 Jefferson Davis Dr, Oxford, MS 38655 Directions (662) 281-1115
-
2
Stern Cardiovascular Foundation Inc.8060 Wolf River Blvd, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 271-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Mississippi Medical Center - Grenada
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Campbell?
Dr. Campbell is an outstanding physician. He cares for my 98 year old mother and treats her with patience and respect. Takes time to explain concepts and listens attentively. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Mark Campbell, MD
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1225090715
Education & Certifications
- MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Campbell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Campbell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Campbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Campbell works at
Dr. Campbell has seen patients for Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Campbell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Campbell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campbell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Campbell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Campbell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.