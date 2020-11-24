Overview

Dr. Mark Callow, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.



Dr. Callow works at UCHealth in Dayton, OH with other offices in Cincinnati, OH and West Chester, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Seizure Disorders, Epilepsy and EEG (Electroencephalogram) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.