Dr. Mark Cadungog, MD

Oncology
5 (15)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mark Cadungog, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beebe Medical Center and Christiana Hospital.

Dr. Cadungog works at Christiana Care GYN Oncology in Newark, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Christiana Care GYN Oncology
    4701 Ogletown Stanton Rd Ste 2335, Newark, DE 19713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 623-4285

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beebe Medical Center
  • Christiana Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic

Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Colpopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 09, 2018
    Dr. Cadungog and his staff make his patients and their family feel very at ease. They are very organized and very efficient. Dr. Cadungog has a great bed side manner and takes the time needed to speak with his clients and make them feel that they are important to him. The surgical team was beyond my expectations and very attentive. I would recommend Dr. Cadungog to all of my loved ones.
    Monica Mason in Rising Sun — Feb 09, 2018
    About Dr. Mark Cadungog, MD

    • Oncology
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1154476190
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Cadungog, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cadungog is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cadungog has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cadungog has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cadungog works at Christiana Care GYN Oncology in Newark, DE. View the full address on Dr. Cadungog’s profile.

    Dr. Cadungog has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cadungog on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Cadungog. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cadungog.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cadungog, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cadungog appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

