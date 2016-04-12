Dr. Mark Cabelin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cabelin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Cabelin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Cabelin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hammond, IN. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Crown Point, Franciscan Health Dyer, Franciscan Health Hammond, Franciscan Health Munster and Franciscan Health Olympia Fields.
Locations
St Margarets Emergency Department5454 Hohman Ave, Hammond, IN 46320 Directions (219) 932-2300Monday12:30pm - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 2:00pmWednesday10:00am - 5:00pmThursday10:30am - 2:30pm
Downtown Dermatology421 Chestnut St, Evansville, IN 47713 Directions (812) 426-9855
Deaconess Clinic4209 Gateway Blvd, Newburgh, IN 47630 Directions (812) 426-9855
Franciscan Physician Network Dyer919 Main St Ste 101, Dyer, IN 46311 Directions (219) 934-2480
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
- Franciscan Health Crown Point
- Franciscan Health Dyer
- Franciscan Health Hammond
- Franciscan Health Munster
- Franciscan Health Olympia Fields
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
He is very updated on new thing to help you with your problems.
About Dr. Mark Cabelin, MD
- Urology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1386601185
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital
- Temple University Hospital
- BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cabelin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cabelin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cabelin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cabelin has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cabelin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cabelin speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Cabelin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cabelin.
