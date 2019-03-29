Overview

Dr. Mark Byard, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Flowers Hospital and Portneuf Medical Center.



Dr. Byard works at Flowers Hospital EMR in Dothan, AL with other offices in Pocatello, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.