Dr. Mark Byard, MD
Dr. Mark Byard, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Flowers Hospital and Portneuf Medical Center.
Locations
Flowers Hospital4370 W Main St, Dothan, AL 36305 Directions (334) 793-5000
Dothan Neurology Clinic PC4300 W Main St Ste 102, Dothan, AL 36305 Directions (334) 793-9564
Portneuf Medical Center777 Hospital Way, Pocatello, ID 83201 Directions (208) 239-2770
Hospital Affiliations
- Flowers Hospital
- Portneuf Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
- Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1043205164
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Byard has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Byard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Byard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Byard has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Byard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Byard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Byard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Byard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Byard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.