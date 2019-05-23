Dr. Mark Burns, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Burns, MD
Dr. Mark Burns, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New Braunfels, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.
Caroline Batenburg189 E Austin St Ste 105, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Directions (830) 606-0955
I was referred to Dr Burns after I was diagnosed with Parkinson's about 5 years ago. I couldn't possibly find a better psychiatrist for my "medical team." He has outstanding credentials, he's professionally competent and personally connected with my medical needs.
Dr. Burns has seen patients for Anxiety, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burns on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Burns. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burns.
