Overview

Dr. Mark Burns, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New Rochelle, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital and White Plains Hospital.



Dr. Burns works at Rheumatology Associates of Southern Westchester PC in New Rochelle, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.