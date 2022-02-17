See All Neurosurgeons in Austin, TX
Dr. Mark Burnett, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (42)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mark Burnett, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, St. David's South Austin Medical Center and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock.

Dr. Burnett works at NeuroTexas - Austin in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NeuroTexas - Austin
    5625 Eiger Rd Ste 150, Austin, TX 78735 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 592-3148

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. David's North Austin Medical Center
  • St. David's Medical Center
  • St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
  • St. David's South Austin Medical Center
  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Adult Cerebral Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Spine Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Injuries Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cavernous Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Cavernous Malformation Brain Chevron Icon
Cerebellar Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Cerebral Contusion Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Ventricle Neoplasm Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Discitis Chevron Icon
Discogenic Pain Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Glioblastoma Chevron Icon
Glioma Chevron Icon
Gliomatosis Cerebri Chevron Icon
Gliosarcoma Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Due to Congenital Stenosis of Aqueduct of Sylvius Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intracranial Tumor Chevron Icon
Intradural Spinal Arachnoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Lower Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lumbar Sprain Chevron Icon
Malignant Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningocele Chevron Icon
Meningoencephalocele Chevron Icon
Meningomyelocele Chevron Icon
Meralgia Paresthetica Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurofibromatosis Chevron Icon
Neurological Injuries Chevron Icon
Oligodendroglioma Chevron Icon
Ossification of the Posterior Longitudinal Ligament of the Spine Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Injuries Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Neck Chevron Icon
Pineal Region Tumors Chevron Icon
Pituitary Disease Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Posterior Interosseous Nerve Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radial Nerve Entrapment Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Saccular Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sacral Plexopathy Chevron Icon
Sacroilitis Chevron Icon
Scheuermann's Disease Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica as Seen in Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis as Part of Neurofibromatosis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis With Unilateral Unsegmented Bar Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord and Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Infections Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spinal Rigidity Chevron Icon
Spinal Shock Chevron Icon
Spinal Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Spine Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylarthropathy Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hematoma Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Syringomyelia Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Ulnar Nerve Injuries Chevron Icon
Ulnar Neuritis Chevron Icon
Ulnar Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Malformations Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
von Hippel-Lindau Syndrome Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Scott & White Health Plan
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Feb 17, 2022
    My Neurosurgeon Dr. Mark Burnett is absolutely amazing. For months, I was having serious neck and back issues. I had seen quite a few doctors (including orthopedic surgeons) before I found out about Dr. Burnett and his team at NeuroTexas. Looking back, I wish I had known about Dr. Burnett much earlier than I did because he is THE DOCTOR THAT GOT IT RIGHT. As soon as Dr. Burnett found out that I wanted to be his patient, he did absolutely everything in his power to begin returning my life back to normalcy. And he got it done. Dr. Burnett and his team correctly diagnosed my medical issue, scheduled my surgery to happen as soon as humanly possible, successfully performed my serious neck fusion operation at BS&W in Lakeway (10/10 experience), and then took great care of me after my operation. I'll never forget my first breath of air when I "came to" after my surgery. It was a wonderful feeling. Dr. Burnett and his entire team at NeuroTexas saved my life. Thank you, Dr. Burnett!
    Joseph — Feb 17, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Mark Burnett, MD
    About Dr. Mark Burnett, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1932195427
    Education & Certifications

    • BARROW NEUROLOGICAL INSTITUTE
    • University Of Pennsylvania
    • University Of Pennsylvanis
    • University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Burnett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burnett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Burnett has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Burnett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Burnett works at NeuroTexas - Austin in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Burnett’s profile.

    Dr. Burnett has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burnett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Burnett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burnett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burnett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burnett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

