Dr. Mark Burnett, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Mark Burnett, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Burnett, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, St. David's South Austin Medical Center and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock.
Dr. Burnett works at
Locations
NeuroTexas - Austin5625 Eiger Rd Ste 150, Austin, TX 78735 Directions (512) 592-3148
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Burnett?
My Neurosurgeon Dr. Mark Burnett is absolutely amazing. For months, I was having serious neck and back issues. I had seen quite a few doctors (including orthopedic surgeons) before I found out about Dr. Burnett and his team at NeuroTexas. Looking back, I wish I had known about Dr. Burnett much earlier than I did because he is THE DOCTOR THAT GOT IT RIGHT. As soon as Dr. Burnett found out that I wanted to be his patient, he did absolutely everything in his power to begin returning my life back to normalcy. And he got it done. Dr. Burnett and his team correctly diagnosed my medical issue, scheduled my surgery to happen as soon as humanly possible, successfully performed my serious neck fusion operation at BS&W in Lakeway (10/10 experience), and then took great care of me after my operation. I'll never forget my first breath of air when I "came to" after my surgery. It was a wonderful feeling. Dr. Burnett and his entire team at NeuroTexas saved my life. Thank you, Dr. Burnett!
About Dr. Mark Burnett, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1932195427
Education & Certifications
- BARROW NEUROLOGICAL INSTITUTE
- University Of Pennsylvania
- University Of Pennsylvanis
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burnett has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burnett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burnett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burnett works at
Dr. Burnett has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burnett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Burnett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burnett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burnett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burnett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.