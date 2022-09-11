Dr. Mark Burne, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Burne, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in North Port, FL. They specialize in Dentistry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
North Port Oral Surgery Dental Care2787 Sycamore St Ste 106, North Port, FL 34289 Directions (941) 253-2716
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Dominion Insurance
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Burned was considerate, patient, informative and professional. I would certainly recommend him.
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Dr. Burne has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burne accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Burne using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Burne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
121 patients have reviewed Dr. Burne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.