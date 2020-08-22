See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Houston, TX
Overview

Dr. Mark Burish, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Vanderbilt University.

Dr. Burish works at Mischer Neuroscience Associates in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mischer Neuroscience Associates
    6400 Fannin St Ste 2150, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 704-7100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Paroxysmal Hemicrania Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Mark Burish, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • English
    • 1154645653
    Education & Certifications

    • U C S F Medical Center
    • Vanderbilt University
    • Neurology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Burish, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Burish has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Burish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Burish works at Mischer Neuroscience Associates in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Burish’s profile.

    Dr. Burish has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burish on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Burish. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burish.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

