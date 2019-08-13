See All Hematologists in Charleston, SC
Hematology
Dr. Mark Burbridge, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They graduated from University Of North Texas Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, East Cooper Medical Center, Mount Pleasant Hospital, Roper Hospital, Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely and Trident Medical Center.

Dr. Burbridge works at Georgia Eye Institute in Charleston, SC with other offices in North Charleston, SC and Mt Pleasant, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Thrombocytosis and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Lowcountry Hematology and Oncology
    2085 Henry Tecklenburg Dr Ste 320, Charleston, SC 29414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 763-5104
    Georgia Eye Institute
    8950 University Blvd Ste 100, North Charleston, SC 29406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 797-3555
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Lowcountry Hematology & Oncology
    3510 N Highway 17, Mt Pleasant, SC 29466 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 881-5844

Hospital Affiliations
  • Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
  • East Cooper Medical Center
  • Mount Pleasant Hospital
  • Roper Hospital
  • Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely
  • Trident Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Thrombocytosis
Bleeding Disorders
Anemia
Thrombocytosis
Bleeding Disorders

Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Purpura
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Blood Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Endocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumors Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Vitamin K Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Aug 13, 2019
    Was blown away by the heartfelt, caring of Dr. Burbridge and his staff. They were completely and absolutely prepared for my brother's visit having read all of his medical records before we went in to see him.
    Louise B. Anderson ( sister oif patient, Willam Be — Aug 13, 2019
    About Dr. Mark Burbridge, DO

    • Hematology
    • English
    • 1477749208
    Education & Certifications

    • Medical University of South Carolina
    • Keesler Medical Center
    • University Of North Texas Health Sciences Center
    • Hematology and Medical Oncology
