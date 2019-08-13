Dr. Mark Burbridge, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burbridge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Burbridge, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Burbridge, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They graduated from University Of North Texas Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, East Cooper Medical Center, Mount Pleasant Hospital, Roper Hospital, Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely and Trident Medical Center.
Locations
1
Lowcountry Hematology and Oncology2085 Henry Tecklenburg Dr Ste 320, Charleston, SC 29414 Directions (843) 763-5104
2
Georgia Eye Institute8950 University Blvd Ste 100, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions (843) 797-3555Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
3
Lowcountry Hematology & Oncology3510 N Highway 17, Mt Pleasant, SC 29466 Directions (843) 881-5844
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
- East Cooper Medical Center
- Mount Pleasant Hospital
- Roper Hospital
- Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely
- Trident Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Was blown away by the heartfelt, caring of Dr. Burbridge and his staff. They were completely and absolutely prepared for my brother's visit having read all of his medical records before we went in to see him.
About Dr. Mark Burbridge, DO
- Hematology
- English
- 1477749208
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Keesler Medical Center
- University Of North Texas Health Sciences Center
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burbridge has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burbridge accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burbridge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burbridge has seen patients for Anemia, Thrombocytosis and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burbridge on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Burbridge. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burbridge.
