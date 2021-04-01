Overview

Dr. Mark Bullock, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital.



Dr. Bullock works at Orthopedic Solutions LLP in Columbia, MD with other offices in Laurel, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Dislocation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.