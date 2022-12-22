Overview

Dr. Mark Bullock, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center Harrison.



Dr. Bullock works at Covenant Medical Group in Saginaw, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.