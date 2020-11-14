See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Wilmington, NC
Dr. Mark Bufalini, DMD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Mark Bufalini, DMD

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
3.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Mark Bufalini, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ct Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Bufalini works at Carolinas Oral & Facial Surgery Center in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Carolinas Oral & Facial Surgery Center
    1305 Physicians Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 795-2708

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Biopsy of Affected Tissue
Bone Grafting
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Biopsy of Affected Tissue
Bone Grafting

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Affected Tissue Chevron Icon
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Dental Bone Loss Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Frenectomy Chevron Icon
Impacted Teeth Chevron Icon
IV Sedation Chevron Icon
Jaw Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Jaw Cyst
Nitrous Oxide Sedation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Conscious Sedation Chevron Icon
Oral Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • Tricare
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bufalini?

    Nov 14, 2020
    What a Fantastic Doc and Staff. They will go out of their way, out of the gate to help with Patient Needs. I was standing in line at Walmart and happened to be next to a gentleman who was coincidentally was a patient of Dr. Bufalini's. He said he and his family had had extractions and followup care from the Doctor and was 110% satisfied. I concur. Jacksonville Patient.
    — Nov 14, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mark Bufalini, DMD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mark Bufalini, DMD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bufalini to family and friends

    Dr. Bufalini's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bufalini

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mark Bufalini, DMD.

    About Dr. Mark Bufalini, DMD

    Specialties
    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1659481554
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Ct Sch Of Med
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Bufalini, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bufalini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bufalini has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bufalini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bufalini works at Carolinas Oral & Facial Surgery Center in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Dr. Bufalini’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Bufalini. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bufalini.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bufalini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bufalini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mark Bufalini, DMD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.