Dr. Mark Buehler, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Buehler, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Providence Portland Medical Center.
Locations
Arthritis & Joint Replacement Clinic PC5050 NE Hoyt St Ste 660, Portland, OR 97213 Directions (503) 239-8430
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Portland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I suffered with a pain and knot in my finger, a ganglion cyst, and he pulled the sinovial fluid out the first time I came to see him in the office. After having this for two years this is such a relief and am so very thankful for him and his knowledge. VERY good doctor.
About Dr. Mark Buehler, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buehler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buehler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buehler has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Trigger Finger, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buehler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Buehler. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buehler.
