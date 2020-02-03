Dr. Mark Buchfuhrer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buchfuhrer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Buchfuhrer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Buchfuhrer, MD is a Pulmonologist in Downey, CA. They completed their fellowship with Los Angeles County Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
Locations
Office11480 Brookshire Ave, Downey, CA 90241 Directions (866) 592-2199
Hospital Affiliations
- PIH Health Downey Hospital
- PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Have been seeing Dr Buchfuhrer for at least 8 or 9 years. He is an expert on RLS and I also use a CPAP. Very informative, professional, thorough. Never have to wait more than a few minutes. Great doctor!
About Dr. Mark Buchfuhrer, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English, French
- 1639130693
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
- La Co Harbor Ucla Med Center
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
