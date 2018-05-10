Dr. Mark Buchanan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buchanan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Buchanan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Buchanan, MD is an Urology Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They graduated from University Of Tennessee College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center, Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center, Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital and Roper Hospital.
Dr. Buchanan works at
Locations
1
Lowcountry Urology Clinics2687 Lake Park Dr, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions (843) 560-5756Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Lowcountry Urology Clinics1470 Tobias Gadson Blvd Ste 201, Charleston, SC 29407 Directions (843) 560-5754
Hospital Affiliations
- Trident Medical Center
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
- Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
- Roper Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Mark Buchanan by a doctor. A good friend had been going to him for years and highly recommended him. I found him very helpful and he listened to what I had to say. He is very down to earth and easy to know. He is very understanding of a patient's problems. I had an operation by him and it went very well. I went back for a follow up to be sure all was well and I had an appointment in no time. I definitely recommend him. The staff was not as great. Oh, well.....
About Dr. Mark Buchanan, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1104825637
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- University Of Tennessee College Of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buchanan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buchanan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buchanan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buchanan works at
Dr. Buchanan has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buchanan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Buchanan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buchanan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buchanan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buchanan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.