Dr. Mark Buchanan, MD is an Urology Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They graduated from University Of Tennessee College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center, Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center, Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital and Roper Hospital.



Dr. Buchanan works at Lowcountry Urology Clinics in North Charleston, SC with other offices in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.