Dr. Bryniarski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Bryniarski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Bryniarski, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Rio Rancho, NM. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Jagiellonian University Medical College, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center and Lovelace Women's Hospital.
Dr. Bryniarski works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Fife Dental Care2240 Grande Blvd SE Ste 101, Rio Rancho, NM 87124 Directions (505) 994-1700
-
2
St. Anthony Neurosurgery535 NW 9th St Ste 205, Oklahoma City, OK 73102 Directions (405) 231-2900
Hospital Affiliations
- Lovelace Medical Center
- Lovelace Women's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Global Health Care Network
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bryniarski?
Dr. Bryniarski practices in Albuquerque, NM now. If you are lucky enough to be referred to him, be glad! He is kind of a big deal! He is trained in neurology, neurosurgery, and vascular surgery. He has a great reputation in the hospital. He did a discectomy on me, and my results are excellent! The incision is beautiful. I am very happy! Now I realize that he is a bit overqualified to have done my relatively simple surgery. He has a dry sense of humor that I very much enjoy! He's also cute!
About Dr. Mark Bryniarski, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1528063161
Education & Certifications
- Indianapolis Neurosurgical Group, Skull Base and Neurovascular Surgery
- University Of Kansas, Neurosurgery
- University of Kansas
- Jagiellonian University Medical College, Faculty Of Medicine
- Academy Of Mining and Metallurgy
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bryniarski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bryniarski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bryniarski works at
Dr. Bryniarski speaks Polish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bryniarski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bryniarski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bryniarski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bryniarski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.