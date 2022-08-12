Overview

Dr. Mark Brus, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Brus works at First Physicians Group in Sarasota, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.