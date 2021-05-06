See All Pediatricians in Simi Valley, CA
Dr. Mark Bruckner, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mark Bruckner, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Simi Valley, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Emory University|Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center and Adventist Health Simi Valley.

Dr. Bruckner works at Mark N. Bruckner, M.D. in Simi Valley, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mark N. Bruckner, M.D.
    2876 Sycamore Dr Ste 302, Simi Valley, CA 93065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 360-4780

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Los Robles Regional Medical Center
  • Adventist Health Simi Valley

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Circumcision
Newborn Jaundice
Circumcision
Newborn Jaundice

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 06, 2021
    We switched to Dr. Bruckner after switching insurances and I found him to be very patient and straightforward. We went in because our son has terrible constipation issues and he listened to me explain the previous steps we've taken and told me what the next steps were (which was the same as his previous doctor).
    LP — May 06, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mark Bruckner, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245226232
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Children's Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Children's Hospital|Children's Hospital Los Angeles
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Emory University|Emory University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Bruckner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bruckner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bruckner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bruckner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bruckner works at Mark N. Bruckner, M.D. in Simi Valley, CA. View the full address on Dr. Bruckner’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Bruckner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bruckner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bruckner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bruckner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

