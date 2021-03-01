Dr. Mark Browning, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Browning is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Browning, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Browning, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Newburgh, IN. They specialize in Hematology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville, Ascension St. Vincent Warrick, Daviess Community Hospital, Deaconess Henderson Hospital, Deaconess Hospital, Fairfield Memorial Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Browning works at
Locations
-
1
Ascension St. Vincent Cancer Center Evansville3699 Epworth Rd, Newburgh, IN 47630 Directions (812) 471-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Evansville
- Ascension St. Vincent Warrick
- Daviess Community Hospital
- Deaconess Henderson Hospital
- Deaconess Hospital
- Fairfield Memorial Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Browning?
Dr. Browning is so compassionate toward his patients and their family that I know God sent us to him in our most fragile time of life. We trust him completely and pray for his continued competence and loving care and treatment. Thanks be to God.
About Dr. Mark Browning, MD
- Hematology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1629041199
Education & Certifications
- Bethesda Naval Hosp
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Browning has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Browning accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Browning has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Browning works at
Dr. Browning has seen patients for Anemia, Neuroendocrine Tumors and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Browning on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Browning. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Browning.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Browning, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Browning appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.