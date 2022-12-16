Dr. Mark Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Brown, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health.
Pediatric Surgical Associates2508 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 310, Shreveport, LA 71118 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health
The entire staff was more than accommodating knowing we traveled 9 hours with our grandson for his procedures and to make the follow up easier for us they set up a virtual visit. Very professional and friendly.
- Pediatric Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Childrens Hospital of Philadelphia
- LSUHSC Shreveport School of Medicine
- UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Brown using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
