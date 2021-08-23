Overview

Dr. Mark Brown, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.



Dr. Brown works at Back Pain Interventions Associated, P.A. in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.