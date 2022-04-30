Overview

Dr. Mark Brown, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Brown works at CAPITOL EAR, NOSE & THROAT, PA in Raleigh, NC with other offices in Wake Forest, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.