Dr. Mark Brown, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Brown, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Brown works at
Locations
Capitol Ear Nose and Throat PA4600 Lake Boone Trl Ste 100, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 787-1374
Wake Forest Ear Nose & Throat835 Wake Forest Business Park Ste B, Wake Forest, NC 27587 Directions (919) 556-8454
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
From office staff to surgical center care I had excellent care. Doc Brown is optimistic and professional. I had a polyp removed from my vocal chord. It was easy and I found him trust worthy.
About Dr. Mark Brown, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown works at
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
