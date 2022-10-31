Overview

Dr. Mark Brown, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Merit Health Biloxi, Providence Hospital and Thomas Hospital.



Dr. Brown works at Oculo-Facial Consultants in Mobile, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Disorders, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.