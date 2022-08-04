Overview

Dr. Mark Broudo, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in West Miami, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, Hialeah Hospital, Jackson North Medical Center, Jackson South Community Hospital, Larkin Community Hospital, Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs, Mount Sinai Medical Center, Palmetto General Hospital, South Miami Hospital and Uhealth Tower.



Dr. Broudo works at Dr. Anays Santana-Izquierdo MD in West Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Skin and Tissue Reduction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.