Dr. Mark Brigham, DO
Overview
Dr. Mark Brigham, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wadsworth, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital.
Locations
Mark S. Brigham DO Inc.195 Wadsworth Rd Ste 401, Wadsworth, OH 44281 Directions (330) 336-8717
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron City Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This office is the most cohesive doctors office i've ever experienced. I see him for allergies and hearing loss and EVERY SINGLE office personnel has been fantastic. I HIGHLY recommend Dr. Brigham and his entire staff!
About Dr. Mark Brigham, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1740261387
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Dr. Brigham works at
