Overview

Dr. Mark Brigham, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wadsworth, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital.



Dr. Brigham works at Mark S. Brigham DO Inc. in Wadsworth, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Postnasal Drip and Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.