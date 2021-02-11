Overview

Dr. Mark Bridges, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Miami Lakes, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pa and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital and Memorial Hospital West.



Dr. Bridges works at Orthopaedic Associates of Miami Lakes in Miami Lakes, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.