Dr. Mark Brayford, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Pottsville, PA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.



Dr. Brayford works at Integrated Surgical Specialists in Pottsville, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.