Dr. Mark Braunstein, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Braunstein, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Durango, CO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Braunstein works at
Locations
Peak Wellness and Nutrition Inc.2855 Main Ave Ste A105, Durango, CO 81301 Directions (970) 382-6690
San Juan Health and Wellness Center LLC1009 Ridgeway Pl Ste 100, Farmington, NM 87401 Directions (505) 327-0002
Second Nature Blue Ridge236 File St, Clayton, GA 30525 Directions (706) 212-2037
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My granddaughter has seen Dr Braunstien in the past I loved him hope she can return to him
About Dr. Mark Braunstein, DO
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Braunstein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Braunstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Braunstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Braunstein. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Braunstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Braunstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Braunstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.